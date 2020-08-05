100°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Nevada sees lowest COVID-19 case gain since July 7, but deaths climb

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2020 - 11:55 am
 

Nevada recorded 649 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding day — the lowest single-day increase in nearly a month — but the state death toll jumped by 28, its second-largest one-day gain of the outbreak, according to data posted Wednesday.

Figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed 52,828 total cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus for the state, while the death toll climbed to 890.

The increase in cases was the smallest since July 7, when the state reported 603 new cases. Resdistribution of those cases to better reflect the onset of symptoms lowered that figure to 516, according to the state data.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 1,035 over the preceding week, while fatalities were well above the daily average of nearly 15 for the period.

The one-day increase in deaths Wednesday was only one fewer than the record 29 announced on Friday and tied for second with July 21 and 22.

The agency also reported the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased by two over the preceding day to 1,148.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

An update from the Nevada Hospital Association trade group on Wednesday said the current number of hospitalizations “has remained relatively unchanged for the past 14 days,” but warned that some Southern Nevada facilities werereaching capacity within the intensive care units and with all-cause hospital availability.”

“Staffing remains a concern as workforce shortages are appreciated,” it said. “Overall, the health care infrastructure in Nevada can withstand the current patient demand so long as additional adverse conditions are not present.”

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Tuesday, the district had reported 44,997 COVID-19 cases and 716 deaths in the county.

Both the state and health district frequently redistribute cases and deaths announced on a given date in an effort to better reflect when patients became ill or when a death occurred, so daily totals frequently don’t match data used in the detailed breakdowns they provide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

