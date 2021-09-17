2 of Nevada’s 4 major COVID-19 metrics show slight improvement

Nevada on Friday reported 1,371 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths over the preceding day as other key COVID-19 metrics improved slightly.

Lauro Solomo, community health worker with Immunize Nevada, shares paperwork with Jessica Dula, who was getting a COVID-19 clinic before her first dose of the Pfizer vaccination, during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

New COVID-19 cases were well above the two-week moving average, which increased for a second straight day and fourth time in the last six reports to 877 per day. The rate has been declining since hitting a recent high of 1,125 new cases per day on Aug. 17, though that progress has slowed in recent days.

Deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus were more than double the two-week average of 11 per day, which was unchanged from Thursday’s report. The average has been fluctuating for weeks but remains below its recent high of 17 per day on Aug. 18.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, declined by 0.2 percentage points, to 11.3 percent. The rate has dropped significantly from its recent peak of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13, but the progress has slowed over the past week.

State data also showed that 1,037 people were hospitalized with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 36 from Thursday’s report. Though the number of hospitalizations in the state has dropped slowly over the past month, concerns remain about capacity and staffing issues, especially in the state’s northern and rural counties.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 681 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths over the preceding day in Clark County.

That pushed county totals to 314,282 COVID-19 cases and 5,446 deaths.

The county’s test positivity rate remained unchanged at 8.8 percent, according to state data.

