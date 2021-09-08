Clark County COVID metrics dip as outbreaks hit other parts of Nevada

The state reported 1,446 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths over the preceding day, pushing state totals to 399,234 coronavirus cases and 6,637 deaths.

(From left) Nevada National Guard SPC Austin Czarnecki gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Luis Gerardo with Hilda Locano at the drive-thru test and vaccinations site offered five nights a week in the UNLV Stan Fulton Parking Lot on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is operated by Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard and Community Ambulance. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Wednesday reported 1,446 new coronavirus cases — nearly two-thirds of them outside of Clark County — and 33 deaths over the preceding day.

Data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services added to mounting evidence that Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics are falling from last month’s peak as other parts of the state are experiencing spikes. The county reported just 513 of the new cases on Wednesday.

The updates pushed state totals to 399,234 cases and 6,637 deaths.

New cases in the Silver State were much higher than the two-week moving average, which nonetheless dropped to 868. Deaths were more than triple the moving two-week average, which remained at 10 fatalities per day.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased 0.1 percentage point to 12.3 percent, according to state data. The rate declined steeply from its recent high of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13 before flattening over the past 10 days, state data show.

Numbers in the rest of the state were mixed. Washoe County reported a test positivity rate of 18.9 percent, well above the state’s recent peak. That number has remained relatively flat for several weeks, even as the county has continued to add to its above-average vaccination rate. As of Wednesday, 61.62 percent of county residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.

Washoe County officials were expected to discuss the current numbers at a briefing late Wednesday morning.

There were signs that the wave was cresting in Nye County, which had seen its positivity rate skyrocket to over 32 percent just a few weeks ago. That number is now at 24.5 percent, still well above statewide numbers but significantly below its crest.

Nevada also reported that 1,137 people in the state were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 44 fewer than the previous day. The number of hospitalizations in the state has been slowly decreasing over the past few weeks.

On July 30, the state reinstituted a mask mandate in crowded indoor public spaces for counties that have “high or substantial” rates of transmission, about two weeks before the state’s numbers started to flatten and drop. That was especially true in Clark County, which has long accounted for a vast majority of the cases and deaths in the state.

State officials will update the mask guidance Wednesday afternoon, but as of last week 16 of the state’s 17 counties were under the mandate. Data posted Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that every Nevada county is now either in a “high” or “substantial” rate of transmission.

To reach the moderate category, a county must have a rate of under 50 cases per 100,000 population and a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 10 percent or less.

The new CDC data showed that Clark County had made a dramatic drop in its case rate, falling to 117.44 cases per 100,000 people. That number, coupled with a test positivity rate of 10.9 percent, means that state could potentially be close to slipping out of the “high” transmission tier.

The state uses a two-week moving average to calculate the test positivity rate it reports daily, which is why the numbers don’t match.

In addition to the 513 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County by the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday, the district recorded 25 deaths over the preceding week.

Clark County’s two-week test positivity rate, which has dropped rapidly in recent weeks, declined 0.1 percentage points to 10.4 percent.

As of Wednesday’s report, 52.75 percent of Nevadans age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.