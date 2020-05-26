Clark County reports 44 new COVID-19 cases as state total nears 8K

Clark County recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the preceding day as the hospitalization rate from the disease continued to decline, data posted Tuesday showed.

A volunteer swabs a patient's nose at a COVID-19 testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas, May 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County recorded 44 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the preceding day as the hospitalization rate from the disease caused by the new coronavirus continued to decline, according to data posted Tuesday.

The additional cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus web page pushed total cases in the county to 6,226 and left the death toll unchanged at 329.

The health district estimates that 4,853 of patients who contracted COVID-19 have recovered.

New cases were well below the average of nearly 105 seen over the preceding week.

The last death from the disease in the county occurred on Thursday, according to the heath district.

Hospitalization rate steadily declining

Public health authorities are keeping a close watch on the hospitalization rate — the percentage of people hospitalized from the total tested for COVID-19 — as a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the county, as daily case and death figures fluctuate widely from day to day. The hospitalization rate has been declining steadily since peaking at 31.49 percent (including deaths) on April 10 and stood at 24.49 percent in Tuesday’s report.

Experts say an increase in testing for the coronavirus is driving that rate lower, as more people with mild to moderate symptoms — or in some cases no symptoms at all — are checked.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for Nevada to 7,953.

That figure also was well below the daily average of the preceding week of 139.

While the state report contained no new daily testing data, the recent increase is visible in the state data, with a daily average of 5,202 tests conducted over the preceding week compared to a daily average of 3,446 the week before that.

The death toll reported by the state was unchanged at 396. The state typically updates that figure in the afternoon.

