Compliance appears widespread as masks go back on Las Vegas

Lead coach Michael Hayden works with a client at Real Results Fitness gym in downtown Las Vegas on the first day day of the newly reinstituted Nevada COVID-19 mask mandate due, July 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Signs at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas asking people to wear masks inside the building have increased since Gov. Steve Sisolak's mandate went into effect Friday. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Valley residents, visitors and business owners woke up to a new requirement to wear face masks in indoor public spaces on Friday, and most appeared to be complying with the reinstated restriction.

The mandate, re-imposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak nearly two months after previous requirements were lifted on June 1, went into effect at 12:01 a.m., over most of Nevada. The change aligns with revised guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Anecdotal reporting from various locations across the valley indicated that most were abiding by the new rules, though there was some confusion about details of the mandate. A relatively small number of people were observed disobeying the mask-up requirement, whether out of ignorance or defiance.

State officials say the mask policy is needed to slow the rise of COVID-19 metrics in Clark County and other parts of the state, a surge they say is being fueled by unvaccinated Nevadans.

Sisolak’s office issued final guidance on the new policy late Thursday that included a definition of “public indoor setting,” which it described as “any indoor area where other people who are not members of your own household are present.” It also offered examples of such spaces, which included “gyms, saunas, fitness studios and similar venues,” and listed categories of individuals exempted from the requirement, including those with medical conditions.

Indoor or outdoor?

Staff members at the Real Results Fitness gym at 1201 S. Commerce St., off Main Street, had a different interpretation, however, saying the ability to open the building’s large sliding doors to admit fresh air gave them some leeway in allowing customers to go maskless. At least two exercisers who declined comment were observed not wearing masks.

But Bong Hidalgo, who showed up at the gym at 5 a.m. for a workout, decided it was still an indoor public space despite the breeze and put on a mask before entering and beginning his routine of burpees, weight lifts, bicycle crunches, ball slams and sled pushes and pulls.

“It’s hard with the mask, but if it’s what required, I do it,” Hidalgo said in between heavy breaths. “I’m a health-care worker. I’m a nurse. So, I follow what needs to be done. It’s harder with the mask, definitely.”

Lead coach Michael Hayden said the boutique-style gym offers appointment-only workouts, with small-group training, private training and a nutrition program. When the pandemic first started, the gym had to close for roughly three months, transitioning to virtual workouts with clients. When it reopened, the gym implemented social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Now that the mask mandate is back in place, the business is adapting yet again, he said.

“We did this before and clients are familiar with it,” Hayden said. “I’m sure it is not ideal but they are going to come and get their workout in. If they need to catch a breath, they can, then put it back on.”

Hayden said the open-air facility “helps a lot,” as do extensive cleaning protocols. The masks, meanwhile, make it harder on the clients as they complete already extremely challenging exercising routines. Hayden doesn’t really see it as his job to police people on their mask wearing.

“We don’t make the rules,” Hayden said. “We just want to stay in business and serve our clients the best as we can. With the parameters in place, we are going to do the best that we can.”

Businesses hand out masks

Nearly all patrons inside Fremont Street casinos were wearing masks Friday morning, sometimes after receiving reminders or warnings from employees.

One maskless man was seen walking through Golden Gate before a casino worker stopped him and reminded him of the mandate.

At the Golden Nugget, about a half-dozen guests walked up to the hotel’s front desk to pick up masks. The Golden Nugget had a drawer full for those without facial coverings.

Outside on Fremont Street, about half of the visitors remained masked while others took theirs off or dropped them down to their neck after stepping outdoors.

Andrew Powell of Southern California, who was staying near Fremont Street with his girlfriend, said the couple arrived on a trip they planned months ago Thursday evening, just hours before the mask mandate took effect.

“Definitely didn’t expect to be wearing masks and worry about COVID again,” Powell said Friday.

Powell said he is gladly complying with the mask mandate, but it’s an annoyance he’d rather get past.

“Anything to keep people safe but I just want this pandemic over with, like everyone else,” he said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday at Mothership Coffee Roasters, located inside Ferguson’s Downtown, all but one customer complied with the new mask mandate.

When a woman dressed in power-blue medical scrubs entered without a mask, the barista behind the register quickly handed her a disposable mask.

“New mandate,” the barista said in a forgiving tone.

The woman apologized, slipped the mask over her nose and mouth and ordered a coffee.

