107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 10:05 am
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 3:32 pm

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday that Nevada is “moving in the right direction” in its battle to stem the spread of COVID-19, but cautioned that “we have a long way to go” before restrictions on businesses and social gatherings can be lifted.

“When we lift restrictions, we must do it responsibly,” Sisolak said at a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. “…If we don’t get this right, we could suffer even greater economic damage.”

While the state has seen positive trends in recent weeks in key metrics, Sisolak noted that Nevada is one of just 11 states in the nation with an infection or positivity rate above 10 percent.

Nevada’s rate, considered by public health experts to be a key indicator of the trend of an outbreak, stood at 11.61 percent as of Thursday, as calculated by the Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
Some Nevada evictions can still proceed despite moratorium
2
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered
3
Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe
Las Vegas judge accused of improper involvement in murder probe
4
Family Court judge, district judge face ethics charges
Family Court judge, district judge face ethics charges
5
CCSD teachers hitting internet data limits under distance learning
CCSD teachers hitting internet data limits under distance learning
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More