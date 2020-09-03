Gov. Sisolak says ‘long way to go’ before COVID conquered

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday that Nevada is “moving in the right direction” in its battle to stem the spread of COVID-19, but cautioned that “we have a long way to go” before restrictions can be lifted.

Gov. Steve Sisolak provides an update on the state's COVID-19 response efforts at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday that Nevada is “moving in the right direction” in its battle to stem the spread of COVID-19, but cautioned that “we have a long way to go” before restrictions on businesses and social gatherings can be lifted.

“When we lift restrictions, we must do it responsibly,” Sisolak said at a news conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. “…If we don’t get this right, we could suffer even greater economic damage.”

While the state has seen positive trends in recent weeks in key metrics, Sisolak noted that Nevada is one of just 11 states in the nation with an infection or positivity rate above 10 percent.

Nevada’s rate, considered by public health experts to be a key indicator of the trend of an outbreak, stood at 11.61 percent as of Thursday, as calculated by the Review-Journal.

