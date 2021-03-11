Nevada adds highest one-day total of new COVID cases in nearly a month

Nevada registered its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a month, with 618 recorded over the preceding day, according to state data posted Thursday.

The Stella Fleming Towers affordable housing apartment complex resident, Sharyn Wachsberger, 78, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Brittany Fisher of MedicWest Ambulance, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The figure was the largest since the state reported 813 new cases on Feb. 13, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website. It also was well above the 14-day moving average of 234 new cases per day, the state data showed.

The state also reported 13 new deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which also was well above the 14-day moving average of five fatalities per day.

The new reporting brought the state totals to 297,765 cases and 5,080 deaths.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Despite the higher-than-average numbers of cases and deaths, the state’s positivity rate remained unchanged at 6.0 percent.

State and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

All three major metrics, as well as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, have been trending lower since early January.

