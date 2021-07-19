Nevada adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases over 3 days

The number of new cases was the highest three-day total since the state halted weekend reporting of COVID-19 data in mid-April.

People who received a COVID-19 vaccination watch to see if their name is drawn from a raffle during a pop-up vaccination clinic at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Monday reported 2,067 new coronavirus cases and three deaths over the preceding three days, extending the recent rise in many of the state’s key COVID-19 metrics.

The number of new cases was the highest three-day total since the state halted weekend reporting of COVID-19 data in mid-April, eclipsing the 1,673 reported on July 12.

Data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website for Friday through Sunday showed the two-week moving average of new COVID-19 cases increasing to 635 per day. a jump of 96 from the 539 cases a day reported Friday. The state’s case total, meanwhile, rose to 345,163.

The fatalities increased the state death toll to 5,761. The three reported deaths were below the two-week moving average of three per day, when spread over three days.

The state no longer reports numbers over the weekend and public health officials have said that reporting on Monday and sometimes Tuesday can be inflated as a result of the delayed reporting.

The two-week moving average of new cases has been climbing since it reached a low of 132 on June 5.

Much of that growth has occurred in Clark County, and public health experts say it is being largely driven by the more-contagious delta coronavirus variant among people who have not been vaccinated.

In light of the rising metrics, the Southern Nevada Health District on Friday recommended that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should resume wearing face masks in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with people who aren’t fully vaccinated.

“At this point we don’t have any evidence of when the current trend in the number of cases will decrease,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, the district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, meanwhile, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased by 0.7 percentage points in Monday’s update to 12.0 percent, according to state data. The rate has now risen in nearly 9 percentage points in just over a month after reaching a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9.

State and county health agencies also often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or a test or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients also has been rising in recent weeks. Monday’s data showed 894 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, 75 more than on Friday and more than quadruple the recent low of 209 reported on June 12.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,907 new cases in Clark County for Friday through Sunday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 270,421. It also reported all three of the state’s deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,566.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate also climbed to 13.5 percent, a level last seen in the county in mid-February.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

