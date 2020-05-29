108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada faces even larger budget cuts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 3:10 pm
 

CARSON CITY —The strain on state budgets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be even worse than initially anticipated, as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office is asking state agencies to prepare for additional cuts in the coming fiscal year.

In an email sent Thursday night, Sisolak’s Chief of Staff Michelle White told state department heads and administrators from all agencies to submit additional budget cuts of 5 percent by Monday “in part to reduce the number of potential layoffs, according to a copy of the email obtained by the Review-Journal.

“This information will be considered in the decision making process for closing the projected deficit,” White said in the email.

The additional cuts come after the governor’s office last month asked agencies to submit cuts to their budget by 4 percent for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and between 6 and 14 percent for fiscal year 2021, which at the high end would total about $700 million in savings. In a memo sent in April requesting the first round of proposed agency cuts, the governor’s finance office noted that the recommended cuts could change depending on the severity of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

The state is predicting budget shortfalls of between $741 and $911 million for the current fiscal year, and “equally significant shortfalls” in fiscal year 2021, said Meghin Delaney, Sisolak’s spokeswoman, in a statement Friday confirming the request for additional proposed cuts.

“As the governor said in his letter requesting potential reductions, budget decisions will be made with an eye toward prioritizing state resources to protect the health and safety of our citizens and put Nevada on a path to recovery,” Delaney said. “At this time, the governor’s office is asking agencies to revisit their budgets for additional potential reductions to ensure all options are available for consideration.”

Delaney said the governor’s office is finalizing the budget reductions for the current fiscal year to then send to the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee.

“The governor continues to work with legislative leadership on these very difficult decisions that impact state agencies and the Nevadans they serve, in addition to the next steps on addressing the (fiscal year) 2021 shortfall,” Delaney said.

Nevada’s economy has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing shutdown that forced casinos and other businesses deemed nonessential to shut down for two months after a governor’s directive that was issued in mid-March.

That led to unprecedented levels of job loss for Nevada, with the state’s unemployment rate reaching 28.2 percent in the month of April, a rate that was not only Nevada’s highest ever, but was “the highest rate that any state has ever seen,” according to the chief economist for the state’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Businesses have started to reopen this month within certain parameters as the state has started to lift some restrictions, starting with allowing restaurants to have dine-in service and most retail shops to open their doors on May 9. The second wave of reopenings started Friday with most other businesses outside of gaming, strip clubs, nightclubs and brothels being allowed to reopen, again with restrictions.

Gaming — which has been effectively shuttered since March 17, but is set to reopen on June 4 — was hit particularly hard with revenues for the month of April dropping 99.6 percent. Gaming and sales taxes combined make up more than 46 percent of Nevada’s general fund revenue.

With no gaming, and combined with travel restrictions advisories in place in Nevada and other states, the state also saw a drastic decline in vistors last month. Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport reported a 96 percent decrease in passenger volume in April.

The state has received federal funding from the CARES Act to help offset the costs of combating the pandemic. Earlier this month lawmakers also moved to tap into Nevada’s rainy day fund, and approved the transfer of the entire $401 million reserve balance to the state’s general fund to help fill the budget deficits.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Closed massage business ‘wants to get back to normal’ — BLOG
Closed massage business ‘wants to get back to normal’ — BLOG
2
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
3
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
4
Clark County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths
Clark County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths
5
105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Clark County
105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Secretary of state: Mail ballots distributed properly
By / RJ

The Nevada secretary of state’s office took an extra step Friday to clarify “ongoing confusion” over the all-vote-by-mail June 9 state primary, seeking to clarify misunderstandings over how mail ballots have been distributed.

Read More