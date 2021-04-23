Nevada matches highest single-day COVID death total since February

Nevada on Friday reported 562 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Phyllis Byre, right, and Lori Brown, 59, both of Las Vegas wait for a COVID-19 vaccine during a celebration marking the completion of Clark County Fire Station #61 on Nellis Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday matched the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths in more than two months, state data shows.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services showed 22 additional fatalities reported on Friday, which is the highest increase since 37 deaths were reported on Feb. 20, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. There also were 22 deaths recorded on April 6.

All 22 deaths recorded on Friday occurred in Clark County, according to updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The state also recorded 562 additional coronavirus cases on Friday.

Totals in Nevada rose to 312,840 cases and 5,422 deaths since the pandemic began.

Both the new cases and deaths reported Friday remained well above the metrics’ moving two-week averages. The average number of daily recorded cases during that time dropped slightly to 270, while the 14-day average of daily recorded deaths remained three.

Although state disease metrics decreased from mid-January through late March, they have been trending slightly higher in recent weeks. State officials have said the increase is “not necessarily unexpected or cause for concern” following the loosening of some health restrictions, such as capacity limits.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 5.8 percent on Friday. Clark County’s positivity rate also remained stagnant, at 5.5 percent.

As of Friday’s report, there are 350 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is two more than the previous day, state data shows.

There were 461 new coronavirus cases reported in Clark County on Friday, according to the county health district.

Cumulative totals in Clark County rose to 241,814 cases and 4,261 deaths.

