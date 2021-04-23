81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada matches highest single-day COVID death total since February

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2021 - 12:30 pm
 
Phyllis Byre, right, and Lori Brown, 59, both of Las Vegas wait for a COVID-19 vaccine during a ...
Phyllis Byre, right, and Lori Brown, 59, both of Las Vegas wait for a COVID-19 vaccine during a celebration marking the completion of Clark County Fire Station #61 on Nellis Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday matched the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths in more than two months, state data shows.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services showed 22 additional fatalities reported on Friday, which is the highest increase since 37 deaths were reported on Feb. 20, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. There also were 22 deaths recorded on April 6.

All 22 deaths recorded on Friday occurred in Clark County, according to updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The state also recorded 562 additional coronavirus cases on Friday.

Totals in Nevada rose to 312,840 cases and 5,422 deaths since the pandemic began.

Both the new cases and deaths reported Friday remained well above the metrics’ moving two-week averages. The average number of daily recorded cases during that time dropped slightly to 270, while the 14-day average of daily recorded deaths remained three.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Although state disease metrics decreased from mid-January through late March, they have been trending slightly higher in recent weeks. State officials have said the increase is “not necessarily unexpected or cause for concern” following the loosening of some health restrictions, such as capacity limits.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 5.8 percent on Friday. Clark County’s positivity rate also remained stagnant, at 5.5 percent.

As of Friday’s report, there are 350 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is two more than the previous day, state data shows.

There were 461 new coronavirus cases reported in Clark County on Friday, according to the county health district.

Cumulative totals in Clark County rose to 241,814 cases and 4,261 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it
2
First federally declared water shortage projected for Lake Mead
First federally declared water shortage projected for Lake Mead
3
Vaccine passports and personal data: What concerns privacy experts
Vaccine passports and personal data: What concerns privacy experts
4
Las Vegas christens new courthouse on ‘historic day’
Las Vegas christens new courthouse on ‘historic day’
5
CCSD School Board acknowledges violation of open meeting law
CCSD School Board acknowledges violation of open meeting law
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Judith Whitmer (courtesy)
Nevada Democrats raise $450K, thanks to progressive pitches
By / RJ

The Nevada State Democratic Party’s new leadership used a focused push from big-name progressive allies to post a large fundraising haul in its first month on the job, but the party is still working to replace its entire staff and forge a new path.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, N ...
Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.

Read More