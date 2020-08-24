Nevada records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

New figures posted on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website , bringing the case total for the state to 66,010 and the death toll to 1,200.

Nevada recorded 409 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Monday.

The Department of Health and Human Services posted the new numbers on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, bringing the case total for the state to 66,010 and the death toll to 1,200.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 614 over the preceding week.

Fatalities were also well below the daily average of just over 18 for the period.

The state also reported a net decline of eight confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals, for a total of 771.

Data from the Nevada Hospital Association shows the number of hospitalizations due to the disease caused by the new coronavirus has been declining since peaking at 1,165 in the first week of August.

The state’s infection or positivity rate — confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — continued to climb, gaining 0.02 percent to 11.45 percent. It was the fifth straight increase in the rate, considered a better indicator than new cases or death data, which has risen every day but three since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 332 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Clark County.

The figures posted on the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 56,796 and hiked the death toll to 1,028.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 514 over the preceding week and the fatality was far below the daily average of nearly 17 over the period.

Both the health district and the state often redistribute cases and deaths to other dates once they are reported to better reflect when a person became ill or died rather than the date the event was reported. For that reason, totals announced by day often do not match the redistributed data used for the agencies’ detailed analyses.

