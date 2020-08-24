102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada records 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2020 - 11:22 am
 
Updated August 24, 2020 - 11:55 am

Nevada recorded 409 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Monday.

The Department of Health and Human Services posted the new numbers on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, bringing the case total for the state to 66,010 and the death toll to 1,200.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 614 over the preceding week.

Fatalities were also well below the daily average of just over 18 for the period.

The state also reported a net decline of eight confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals, for a total of 771.

Data from the Nevada Hospital Association shows the number of hospitalizations due to the disease caused by the new coronavirus has been declining since peaking at 1,165 in the first week of August.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The state’s infection or positivity rate — confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — continued to climb, gaining 0.02 percent to 11.45 percent. It was the fifth straight increase in the rate, considered a better indicator than new cases or death data, which has risen every day but three since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 332 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Clark County.

The figures posted on the district’s coronavirus web page pushed the case total for the county to 56,796 and hiked the death toll to 1,028.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 514 over the preceding week and the fatality was far below the daily average of nearly 17 over the period.

Both the health district and the state often redistribute cases and deaths to other dates once they are reported to better reflect when a person became ill or died rather than the date the event was reported. For that reason, totals announced by day often do not match the redistributed data used for the agencies’ detailed analyses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada officials tight-lipped about where COVID-19 spreads fastest
Nevada officials tight-lipped about where COVID-19 spreads fastest
2
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
No Mask Nevada protests Sisolak mandate in south Las Vegas
3
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
4
Trump announces COVID-19 plasma treatment
Trump announces COVID-19 plasma treatment
5
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Clark County bars to remain closed
By / RJ

Bars, taverns, distilleries and other alcohol-serving establishments will stay closed at least two more weeks in Clark County, the state’s COVID-19 mitigation task force decided Thursday.

 
Employment office paying PUA claims, report says
By / RJ

Nevada’s employment office has made some headway in processing unemployment claims filed by independent contractors and self-employed workers but more work could be done, according to a court report.

Read More