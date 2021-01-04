55°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2021 - 11:29 am
 
Updated January 4, 2021 - 11:41 am
Emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to North La ...
Emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to North Las Vegas Fire Department engineer Kevin Brown, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday ...
A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates it’s first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates it’s first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates itÕs first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines ...
The North Las Vegas Fire Department administrates itÕs first batch of a COVID-19 vaccines to first responders at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs fire equipment specialist Victor Mancilla, left, adm ...
The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs fire equipment specialist Victor Mancilla, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to firefighter Dennis McAdorey, 47, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs fire equipment specialist Victor Mancilla, left, adm ...
The North Las Vegas Fire DepartmentÕs fire equipment specialist Victor Mancilla, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to a City Attorney Office employee at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
North Las Vegas Fire Department captain David Carraway, 36, left, is administrated a COVID-19 v ...
North Las Vegas Fire Department captain David Carraway, 36, left, is administrated a COVID-19 vaccine from emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
Emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to North La ...
Emergency medical services Chief Lisa Price, left, administrates a COVID-19 vaccine to North Las Vegas Fire Department systems technician Amos Bailey, 30, at the North Las Vegas Fire Department, on Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Nevada logged 1,414 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths, according to state data posted on Monday.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the state’s case total since the pandemic reached Nevada early March to 233,032. The death toll reached 3,206.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate — one of the key indicators health officials observe — decreased to 20 percent Monday, down from 21.1 percent the previous day.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Clark County, meanwhile, added 1,140 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths over the preceding day. The update brought the county’s case total 176,731 and the death toll in the county to 2,424.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

