Nevada reports 1,414 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the total number of cases in the state to 233,032, while the death toll rose to 3,206.

Nevada logged 1,414 new coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths, according to state data posted on Monday.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the state’s case total since the pandemic reached Nevada early March to 233,032. The death toll reached 3,206.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate — one of the key indicators health officials observe — decreased to 20 percent Monday, down from 21.1 percent the previous day.

Clark County, meanwhile, added 1,140 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths over the preceding day. The update brought the county’s case total 176,731 and the death toll in the county to 2,424.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

