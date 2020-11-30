Nevada reports 1,642 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

The new figures increase the cumulative number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the state to 152,169 and fatalities to 2,144.

Karina Lewis of Las Vegas returns a nasal swab COVID-19 test to Isaac Nielson, a supervisor at University Medical Center, on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services. The testing operation was relocated from the Thomas & Mack Center. The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Monday reported 1,642 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

The new figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services increase the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 152,169 and fatalities to 2,144.

Monday’s reported number of cases caused by the new coronavirus fell below the 14-day average of new cases of 1,710. The number of new fatalities fell below the 14-day average of deaths, which is 11. The declines may be due at least in part to weekend delays in reporting.

Meanwhile, the testing operation at UNLV moved to the Stan Fulton Building-International Gaming Institute at 801 E. Flamingo Road, at the southwest corner of University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road.

The site will operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Due to an increased demand for testing at public testing sites, appointments are highly recommended at both the UNLV and Cashman Center sites. Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

