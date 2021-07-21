Nevada reports biggest 1-day increase in COVID deaths since Feb. 20

The biggest one-day increase in reported deaths since Feb. 20 came a day after the state reported no fatalities, suggesting that delayed reporting may have skewed the results.

Stephanie Reyes, of Las Vegas, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination during a pop-up vaccination clinic hosted by MGM Resorts International and Immunize Nevada at the former Double Barrel Roadhouse space at Park MGM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Wednesday reported 28 deaths from the coronavirus over the preceding day, a concerning number that may have been inflated by delayed reporting.

The fatalities reported by the Department of Health and Human Services — the highest single-day increase since Feb. 20 — raised the state death toll from the disease to 5,789 and the 14-day moving average of daily deaths from two to four. The report came a day after the department reported no deaths, suggesting that delayed reporting may have played a role in the big jump.

The state also reported 931 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the state total to 347,098 cases. New cases were well above the two-week moving average, which increased from 652 to 675. The rate has been rising steadily since it hit a low of 132 cases per day on June 5, according to state data.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, also continued its recent significant rise, jumping 0.2 percentage points to 12.6 percent.

The data also showed that 994 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state, an increase of 64 from Tuesday. Hospitalizations also have been increasing since reaching a recent low of 209 on June 12.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

With the exception of deaths, the state’s COVID-19 metrics have been increasing rapidly for more than a month. That prompted the Clark County Commission on Monday to enact a mask mandate for employees who work in public indoor spaces in the county. Tourists and members of the public are not required to mask up, despite a Friday recommendation from the Southern Nevada Health District that they do so.

Public health officials have said that the presence in the state of the so-called delta variant, a more contagious form of the coronavirus, has been largely driving the growth in new cases and hospitalizations, with unvaccinated residents accounting for nearly all of the new infections.

The delta variant now accounts for 83 percent of new cases in the United States, according to CDC data, while it accounted for 73.8 percent of COVID samples genetically sequenced in Nevada since July 16, according to the state. In Clark County, the delta variant accounted for 76 percent of samples collected in July, a significant increase from the 59 percent reported in June.

Meanwhile, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 842 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County on Wednesday, bringing the local cumulative case total to 272,152. It also reported 28 of the state’s deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the county to 4,592.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate also continued to climb, increasing to 14.0 percent.

County numbers are reflected in the statewide totals.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.