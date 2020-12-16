Nevada sets another record for COVID-19 deaths

Nevada on Wednesday reported 57 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, as 2,366 additional cases were below recent levels.

Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera carries tests and supplies during a walk-thru testing demonstration following the Clark County media briefing at the new UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage COVID-19 testing site that opens Wednesday on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Wednesday reported a record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day, according to state data.

The 57 deaths eclipsed the previous record of 50 COVID-19 deaths recorded Thursday.

The latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Services also showed 2,366 additional cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The update brought totals in the state to 2,653 deaths and 194,098 cases.

Data from Clark County had not been updated as of about 10:45 a.m., according to the DHHS coronavirus website. It was not immediately clear whether that would impact the state reporting.

