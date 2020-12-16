53°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada sets another record for COVID-19 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2020 - 11:09 am
 
Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera carries tests and supplies during a walk-thru ...
Nevada National Guard soldier PFC Nikolas Herrera carries tests and supplies during a walk-thru testing demonstration following the Clark County media briefing at the new UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage COVID-19 testing site that opens Wednesday on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Wednesday reported a record number of coronavirus deaths in a single day, according to state data.

The 57 deaths eclipsed the previous record of 50 COVID-19 deaths recorded Thursday.

The latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Services also showed 2,366 additional cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The update brought totals in the state to 2,653 deaths and 194,098 cases.

Data from Clark County had not been updated as of about 10:45 a.m., according to the DHHS coronavirus website. It was not immediately clear whether that would impact the state reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, N ...
Another attempt to recall Sisolak fails
By / RJ

The latest in a series of attempts to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak has fallen well short of the number of signatures needed to initiate a vote to remove the state’s top executive.

 
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
By / RJ

Gov. Sisolak announced Sunday that the “statewide pause” put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be extended into January and that the state will re-implement a moratorium on most residential evictions.

