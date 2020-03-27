Nevada unemployment agency adds resources to address benefits backlog

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has implemented new measures to deal with “an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims.”

This tutorial video shows the step-by-step process of how to apply for unemployment benefits in the State of Nevada online at ui.nv.gov. (Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)

Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation office in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has implemented new measures to deal with “an unprecedented number of unemployment insurance claims” due to statewide closures and mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement Friday that it will continue to add staff at its call centers and train existing employees to deal with a backlog of emails and phone calls. It has also been diverting staff from partner agencies and working to adapt new technology to streamline the application process.

The department recommends that Nevadans fill out their claims online to avoid long waits to apply for benefits by phone.

With tens of thousands suddenly out of work, the phone lines have been jammed up for weeks. One woman, Cassandra Raina, told the Review-Journal on Thursday she had been unable to get through despite trying for more than a week, adding that the queue to make a claim has been filled immediately upon the lines opening at 8 a.m.

Last week, about 93,000 Nevadans filed an unemployment claim — 14 times the number of claimants in the previous week.

A new $2.2 trillion stimulus package will add $600 per week to unemployment benefits and extend their length. It passed in Congress this week and was signed Friday by President Donald Trump.

Part of a similar spending package approved last week included a provision written by Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., that will allocate up to $10 million to assist the state with the unemployment backlog.

On Friday, the state department stressed that those filing claims will receive full benefits regardless of when they are finally able to file a claim.

“We understand the frustration many are feeling, and we hear you,” DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said. “Please know that you are not in this alone. We are actively monitoring our systems and researching ways to expand our system and staffing levels to meet a monumental need for unemployment insurance support.”

