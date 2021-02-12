Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics show continued improvement

New cases, deaths, positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to trend lower as Clark County registered its 3,600th death from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Pfizer vaccine vials at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 636 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Friday.

Updated figures published by the Department of Health and Human Services brought the cumulative totals for the state to 287,023 cases and 4,663 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

New cases were slightly above the 14-day moving average of 587 per day, while the fatalities were well above the moving average of 16 over the same period.

Nevada’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people who are tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to have it, fell 0.5 percentage points to 13.8 percent. It was the 29th straight day the rate has declined after peaking at 21.7 percent on Jan. 13, according to the state data.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

Hospitalizations of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients also continued to decline, reaching 847.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 505 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths over the previous day, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated figures brought the cumulative totals for the county to 221,215 cases and 3,600 deaths.

The positivity rate for Clark County also declined by 0.5 percentage points to 15.1 percent, 1.3 percent higher than the state as a whole.

Both the state and county health districts often redistribute data to better reflect the date of death or the onset of symptoms, so the trendlines frequently do not match the daily updates.

