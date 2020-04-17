Number of new COVID-19 cases edges higher, death toll in Nevada at 151

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County and Nevada rebounded slightly overnight, reversing days of small decreases, according to data posted Friday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The state Health and Human Services Department reported 203 new cases on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, which brought the total number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the state to 3,524. That was the biggest overnight jump in the figure since April 8.

The caseload was derived from tests on 27,762 people, representing an infection rate of 12.7 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, as the seriously ill and people who have had close contact with a diagnosed COVID-19 patient are more likely to be tested during the ongoing shortage of testing supplies.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 151 as of Friday night, an increase of nine since Thursday’s number, according to the state.

Shortly afterward, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 113 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Clark County. The new cases brought the total for the county to 2,738.

The overnight increase in the county was the highest figure reported since Monday, when the health district reported 114 new cases.

The district estimates that 1,515 patients have recovered.

For the first time Friday, the health district also provided a demographic breakdown of the deaths in Clark County. The initial data indicated that black and Asian residents are dying at a disproportionately high rate compared with their white and Hispanic counterparts.

The data also showed that the majority of victims in the county — nearly four-fifths — have been 65 or older, though 10 have been under 50, including one adult under 25.

Men also are more likely to die from the disease than women, according to the county breakdown, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the fatalities.

In other developments Friday:

■ The Washoe County Health District reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional death. The victim was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions, the district said in a statement. All told, the county has reported 588 cases of the illness and 16 deaths. It also reports that 119 patients have recovered.

■ Nye County reported one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total caseload in the county to 21. The county reports that two of those patients have recovered.

■ A third worker at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has contracted COVID-19, the joint venture leading construction of the $2 billion stadium announced. Mortenson-McCarthy said the worker, a trade partner administrator, fell ill after visiting the site on April 7 and is in self-isolation. Areas visited by the worker were shut down and sanitized, and work continues in other areas of the project that were unaffected, it said.

