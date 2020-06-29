90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada

Sisolak extends Phase Two through July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2020 - 3:53 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2020 - 4:21 pm

CARSON CITY – Nevada will stay in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 recovery plan possibly until the end of July under an extension announced Monday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The current Phase Two directive was set to expire Tuesday. The governor’s latest directive keeps it in effect for another month.

The move comes in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 infection rates, and the need for more time to expand contact tracing and gauge the impacts of the face covering directive the governor announced last week, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Sisolak initially hit pause on moving into Phase Three on June 15 amid rising infection rates and other barometers of worsening disease spread, such as increased hospitalizations.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, the virus – and our personal actions to help mitigate its spread – drives the timeline,” Sisolak said in a statement. “As a state, we were able to begin reopening because Nevadans were staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently and maintaining six feet of social distancing. Now, all Nevadans must wear face coverings to help slow the spread as well. We can only stay open if we stay safe.”

Of the state’s nearly 17,900 COVID-19 cases logged from early March through Sunday, more than one-third – 37 percent – have come in just the last two weeks, since June 15. The state’s cumulative positive test rate has risen from 5.2 to 6.6 percent during the same period; its positive rate over the last seven days is more than twice that, at 15.7 percent. Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen 74 percent, from 214 to 373.

Also covered in the new directive:

– DMV records, such as licenses and registrations, that expire between March 12, when the state of emergency was declared, and July 15 will remain valid through September 13.

– Courts may keep transitioning to normal operations and reopening to the public by allowing some collections actions to resume and lifting the freeze on statutes of limitations.

– Businesses that have not paid license renewal fees since the March 12 start of emergency will have a grace period through September 30 to pay without penalties.

– Public bodies may continue to conduct business remotely and provide alternate ways for boards, commissions, and agencies to allow public participation.

The governor cautioned that he “will not hesitate to take any action necessary to protect the public and prevent exceeding our hospital capacity, including reinstituting previous restrictions.”

Governors in Texas and Florida rolled back some of the business reopenings in those states in light of the surge in new coronavirus cases.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County records 697 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Clark County records 697 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
2
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
3
PAC forms to fight mask mandate and politicians who support it
PAC forms to fight mask mandate and politicians who support it
4
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
Sisolak extends Phase Two through July
5
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Waste packages are shown at the end of landfill cell in Area 5 at the Nevada National Security ...
Nevada, feds agree on schedule to remove plutonium
By / RJ

The federal government will begin removing a metric half-ton of weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to the state starting next year as part of a settlement agreement between Nevada and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Read More