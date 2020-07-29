Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Tuesday reopening athletic fields and ordering social distancing protocols for in-person schooling.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an emergency directive Tuesday reopening athletic fields and ordering social distancing protocols for in-person schooling.

All students between kindergarten and 12th grade and staff must wear face coverings at all times in the school unless medical documents exempting the person are provided, according to the directive issued Tuesday night.

Preschool, elementary and middle school students are only required to maintain 3 feet of social distancing from each other, while high schoolers and all faculty must keep a 6-foot distance, the directive said.

Schools with low community transmission rates may request a variance if it proves impossible for a specific building or entire school.

Additionally, the directive allows the opening of all athletic fields and facilities for training, practice and competition.

Sisolak encouraged schools to consider hybrid learning outside of the classroom based on grade level of course, Individualized Education Programs, documented student or family circumstances and English comprehension levels.

“Districts and charter schools may not determine whether students receive in-person instruction or distance education based on perceived access to technology, at-home support, or any other considerations of means or determinations of district or school personnel not based on evidence,” the directive said.

The directive also gives county school districts the authority to adjust their calendars.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Correction – 7/29/20: A previous version of this story included preschool students in the governor’s mask directive.