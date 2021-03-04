Sisolak orders flags to half-staff as Nevada tops 5K COVID-19 deaths

The state reported 18 new deaths over the preceding day on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total of fatalities in the state to 5,005.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff as Nevada surpassed 5,000 coronavirus deaths on the eve of the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state, according to state data.

There were 18 new deaths reported over the preceding day, bringing the cumulative total of fatalities in the state to 5,005, according to updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The newly reported deaths were well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported fatalities, which remained at seven.

There were also 385 new cases reported in the state, which brought the cumulative case count to 295,069. The new cases were also well above the moving two-week average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 272.

The average for cases and deaths have both been trending downward since mid-January though the state has reported several above-average figures for both in recent days, according to state data.

Sisolak marked the milestone by asking all Nevadans to participate in a moment of silence or lighting of a candle in honor of the lives lost at 6 pm.

Additionally, the governor said in a statement that he has ordered State of Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds until sunset on Friday.

He also released a video tribute to the state’s COVID-19 victims.

The video shows Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak participating in a candlelight vigil with Nevada National Guard commander Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry, Debra Adornetto-Garcia, chief nursing officer of Renown Health, and Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown.

“The lighting of the candles symbolizes the spirits that will continue to live on and give us hope among the darkness. As we acknowledge the scale of this tragedy that grips our state, I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus,” Sisolak said in the release. “To the families and loved ones, Kathy and I send our love and condolences to you and know that our State will forever keep their legacy and their memory near our hearts.”

Word of the 5,000th death comes as major metrics for tracking the outbreak in the state have been trending lower, though state officials stress that Nevadans should not relax their adherence to mitigation measures like mask wearing and social distancing out of the mistaken belief that the pandemic is behind us.

While two of the key metrics state officials use to monitor the trajectory of the outbreak rose on the day, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued its decline, dropping by 0.2 percentage points to 6.9 percent.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Clark County on Thursday reported 256 new cases and 16 additional deaths, according to state data.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 227,771 cases and 3,903 deaths.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 7.7 percent on Thursday, which is a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the day prior. The rate remained 0.8 percentage points higher than the state’s average.

