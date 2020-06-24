Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required for Nevadans and visitors when they are in a public space.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020.

The directive will take place Friday.

“For Nevada to stay safe and stay open, we must make face mask coverings a routine part of our daily lives,” Sisolak said. “Today, at the recommendation of the med advisory team, I signed the directive” to require people to cover their faces in public.

“Wearing face coverings save lives, period,” Sisolak said.

The number of cases in the state has been ticking up in recent weeks, and on Tuesday the state saw a record one-day jump of more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus. The most recent statewide totals show that there have been about 14,000 cases of the virus in Nevada, and 492 deaths.

Last week, Sisolak said he had asked his team of COVID-19 medical advisers to review “enhanced face covering policies” for Nevadans. Governors in other states, including California and Washington, have recently issued directives that require people to wear face coverings when out in public indoor venues.

