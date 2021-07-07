105°F
Sisolak to announce 1st ‘Vax Nevada Days’ winners Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2021 - 9:29 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Tw ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak will announce the first winner of the state’s “Vax Nevada Days” raffle at 6 p.m. on Thursday inside the Tyrone Thompson Student Union on the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus.

The public health initiative, launched last month to try to increase the state’s vaccination rate, will hand out $5 million in cash and prizes.

Nevadans who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are generally entered into the raffle. A $1 million grand prize winner will be announced on Aug. 26.

