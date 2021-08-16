Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 status
The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Las Vegas and will be carried live at reviewjournal.com.
Gov. Steve Sisolak will conduct a news conference Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 status in Nevada.
The governor earlier mandated that Nevada will require its 27,000-plus state workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular weekly testing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
