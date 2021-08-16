101°F
Sisolak to provide update on Nevada’s COVID-19 status

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
Updated August 16, 2021 - 12:15 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the public on COVID-19 in Nevada during a press conference at the Gr ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak updates the public on COVID-19 in Nevada during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak will conduct a news conference Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 status in Nevada.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Las Vegas and will be carried live at reviewjournal.com.

The governor earlier mandated that Nevada will require its 27,000-plus state workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to regular weekly testing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

