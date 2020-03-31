Trump briefs media on coronavirus efforts

President Donald Trump is scheduled to brief the media along with his task force fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump and his coronavirus task force were scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force are expected to lay out what they’ve learned and what it means for America during a Tuesday briefing scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time after a low-profile day for the president.

Off camera, Trump participated in a teleconference call with internet providers who are working to keep the country connected, talked with Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, which recorded 812 coronavirus deaths Monday, and discussed the outbreak with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

On Twitter, Trump defended his move to relax automobile fuel-efficiency standards for passenger cars and light trucks over the next five years, teased an infrastructure bill made attractive by “zero” interest rates and critiqued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appearance on “Morning Joe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

