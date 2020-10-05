95°F
Politics and Government

Trump leaves Walter Reed, returns to White House

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 8:59 am
 
Updated October 5, 2020 - 4:04 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump walked out the military hospital Monday night where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

Wearing a mask, Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a waiting SUV that carried him to Marine One for the short helicopter flight back to the White House. Trump’s doctor, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said the president would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that Trump had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump asked Americans not to be afraid of the virus.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump added.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that after testing negative every day since Thursday, Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus but was experiencing no symptoms.

McEnaney reiterated that she was unaware that that trusted Trump adviser Hope Hicks, with whom McEnany works closely, had tested positive when she held her most recent briefing on Thursday morning. McEnany also said that she would “begin the quarantine process.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

