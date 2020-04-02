70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Science and Technology

Modeling Nevada’s COVID-19 outbreak, deaths no simple feat

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2020 - 7:38 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2020 - 8:29 pm

COVID-19 could kill more than 900 people in Nevada by August, with the daily death toll peaking at 19 on April 20, according to a new model forecasting the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nevada’s peak use of hospital resources could occur a day later, the model predicted as of Wednesday. By then, Nevada’s hospitals would need about 1,000 more beds than they currently have, and 305 more beds in intensive care units.

The model, created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, is one of many attempting to chart the path that the new coronavirus will take in the U.S. and in Nevada. But it has taken on new prominence since being referenced this week by Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.

“No state, no metro area, will be spared,” Birx said Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Every metro area should assume they could have an outbreak similar to New York’s,” where hospitals have been overwhelmed by a surge in cases and deaths.

Earlier this week, the model, which provides state-by-state forecasts, gave some reason for optimism in Nevada: The trajectory appeared to be improving, with projected total deaths dipping to just above 500 and a shortage of just 60 ICU beds.

That changed early Wednesday, however, when the model changed to project 921 COVID-19 deaths in the state and again predicted a need for about 1,000 more hospital beds than currently available.

It’s not clear what triggered the change, and staff at the institute did not respond to requests for comment. However, the model factors in emergency measures taken by officials to slow the spread of the disease, and refines estimates as better data becomes available over time.

The fluctuation in predictions underscores the limitations of such models: They are only as good as their underlying assumptions, which in this instance are cloudy, with so much still uncertain about the virus, including how prevalent it is in the U.S. and how deadly, and the degree to which emergency measures are helping. Put another way, the model must attempt to predict not only the behavior of the virus but the diligence with which humans follow recommended precautions to defeat the disease.

Bracing for the peak

It is also unclear what projections state and local governments are using as they implement new restrictions, such as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay at home directive issued Wednesday to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1,200 people and killed more than 30 in the state.

“Nationally there are a variety of models that can be used to potentially predict COVID-19,” said Meghin Delaney, a spokeswoman for state government’s Nevada Health Response. “The Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing all available resources, along with Nevada’s case information, in order to have the most up-to-date information to support Nevadans in our response to COVID-19.”

Delaney said that based on current estimates, Nevada will need “hundreds of thousands of N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, and hospital gowns over the course of the next 30 days.”

In Clark County, the location of the vast majority of Nevada’s cases in the state, about 23 percent of more than 960 people testing positive had required hospitalization as of Wednesday, including those who died, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

“The Southern Nevada Health District is working with our local, state and federal partners to be prepared to address hospital overflow and obtain resources,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said. “We are working to put these resources in place as quickly as possible.”

Both Delaney and Sizemore declined to provide estimates for when the disease might peak or for the total number of deaths expected.

However, Las Vegas Valley’s largest hospitals say they are preparing for local COVID-19 cases in Nevada to peak around mid-April.

These include University Medical Center and the Valley Health System’s six local hospitals, according to company officials. HCA Healthcare, parent company of four local acute-care hospitals, expects a peak “in the next two weeks,” spokesman Antonio Castelan said Tuesday.

UMC is also analyzing “multiple predictive models from trusted sources,” spokesman Scott Kerbs said. He did not provide specifics on the models being used by the hospital.

Modeling flaws

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s model on Wednesday predicted nearly 94,000 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide by early August, 13,000 more than it was projecting on Sunday.

Still, the estimate was toward the lower end of the spectrum for modeling of the disease’s impact.

Birx said Tuesday at a White House briefing that deaths in the U.S. could number between 100,000 and 240,000, even with emergency measures in place.

Some models have forecast the U.S. death toll to exceed 2 million — a possibility, White House officials have said, if the U.S. fails to follow aggressive measures to slow the spread.

But the problem with predictive models is that “they are only as good as their assumptions and parameters, and right now, these are all unknown,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology at UNLV’s School of Public Health.

The variables for which there are only estimates include how prevalent the virus is in the U.S. population, how readily the virus spreads from person-to-person and what the actual death rate will be. Further complicating matters is factoring into the calculations the impact of various emergency measures, such as social distancing and closing schools and businesses.

“I think the models are good at saying that one particular course of action is better than another, but they are not good at predicting the course of this outbreak,” said Labus, who serves on the governor’s medical advisory team for COVID-19.

Far more dire than the institute’s forecast, a model published by COVID Act Now estimates the disease kill could kill 47,000 people in Nevada, a “worst case” under three months of poor compliance with the shelter in place order. The organization, headed by a software engineer for Google, also foresees hospitals in the state becoming overwhelmed in mid-April.

The model predicted even more deaths – 62,000 — if Nevada had not enacted social distancing and “sheltering in place,” and just 2,000 deaths if sheltering in place were strictly observed for three months.

Labus said that the COVID Act Now forecasting assumes that 70 percent of people will become infected, and a death rate of 3 percent, both of which are at the high end of estimates. It also makes assumptions in terms of the degree to which social distancing well help matters —“another thing I don’t think we can agree on,” he said.

Another fault of modeling is that it treats Nevada as a single entity, despite differences between urban, suburban and rural areas. Labus said, noting that infection rates as well as health care delivery will vary from community to community.

What many of the models have in common is that they project a three month cycle for the disease, Labus said, and that “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

The models all raise the specter of not enough hospital beds, especially in intensive care units. But Labus said that’s just one piece of the puzzle.

“What’s going to happen if we have more patients than we have supplies to take care of them?” Labus asked rhetorically, referring to protective gear for medical personnel, ventilators for patients and other essential equipment. “Thinking that that’s something potentially we’re going to have to deal with is really terrifying.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter. Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay at home order, activates state National Guard
2
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
3
Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279
Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279
4
Sisolak asks Trump to declare major disaster in Nevada due to coronavirus
Sisolak asks Trump to declare major disaster in Nevada due to coronavirus
5
Officials: Parking lot homeless shelter in Las Vegas was last resort
Officials: Parking lot homeless shelter in Las Vegas was last resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
This photo provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity flying over Spacep ...
Sky-high interest shown in Virgin Galactic space flights
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The company did not say when the new set of seats would be released or the actual cost. The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece.

MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review ...
MGM Resorts hack affected a reported 10.6M former guests
By / RJ

MGM Resorts International has released a statement confirming the company was hacked last summer, with certain information — including some guests’ drivers license and passport information — stolen from a cloud server.

 
Samsung brings out new foldable phone with cheaper price
By Rachel Lerman and Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Read More