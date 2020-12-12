EDITORIAL: Biden talks nonsense on vaccine distribution

If Joe Biden got out of the basement more, he might notice Democratic governors are implementing plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

If Joe Biden got out of the basement more, he might notice Democratic governors are implementing plans to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Late last week, President-elect Biden publicly disparaged the Trump administration’s vaccine distribution planning. “There is no detailed plan that we’ve seen, anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of a container into an injection syringe into somebody’s arm,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden’s remarks were a shot at President Donald Trump and his administration. But he was actually casting doubts on the work of governors, including Democrats such as Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The Wednesday before Mr. Biden’s comments, Mr. Sisolak told Nevada to expect a limited number of vaccines to be available soon. The FDA is expected to sign off on the Pfizer vaccine this weekend. The governor rightly prioritizing nursing home residents and medical workers. On Dec. 4, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced the state will receive more than 160,000 vaccine doses in December. More than 90,000 will come from Pfizer, and 72,500 will be Moderna vaccines.

There is no national distribution plan because the United States comprises 50 states. Once the federal government provides vaccines to a state, it’s on state officials to get it “into somebody’s arm.” One would hope that a man who spent five decades working in government would having at least a vague knowledge of federalism.

This approach makes sense because state officials are better situated to distribute a vaccine than bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. The Pfizer vaccine presents unique logistical challenges. It must be kept at 94 degrees below zero. It comes in boxes of 975, which must be used within five days after opening. That makes it more challenging to administer in rural locations.

Nevada’s emergency planners are more familiar with Nevada hospitals and transportation capabilities than someone 2,500 miles away. If Mr. Biden is worried about the distribution plans, he should call Gov. Sisolak or other Democratic governors and quiz them.

One forgettable plan that some Democratic governors pushed was the COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. Nevada joined the effort in late October. California, Washington and Oregon also participated. The group was supposed to provide an independent review of any vaccine approved by the FDA. At the time, it appeared to be an effort to discredit Mr. Trump before the election.

With a vaccine in sight, Gov. Sisolak said that this review, which looks more and more like a political stunt, won’t delay distribution. Good.

Mr. Biden and Gov. Sisolak should turn their full attention on distributing the vaccine and leave aside attempts to score partisan points.