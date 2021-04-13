Aces get tested early against defending WNBA champs

The Las Vegas Aces released their schedule on Tuesday. They played a 32-game season with no back-to-backs.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is defended by Las Vegas Aces forward Emma Cannon (32) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's WNBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Aces will find out quickly how their reinforced roster stacks up against the WNBA’s best when they open their season May 15 and 18 at the defending champion Seattle Storm.

Those teams meet again June 27 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. The Aces’ home opener is May 21 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Seattle swept the Aces in three games in last year’s WNBA Finals, but Las Vegas returns two former All-Stars who didn’t play last season — Liz Cambage (COVID-19 opt out) and Kelsey Plum (torn Achilles tendon). Those players rejoin reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson.

The Aces also added former All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray from the Los Angeles Sparks, and picked up a perimeter shooter from LA in Riquna Williams.

The Aces play a 32-game schedule with no back-to-back games, but consecutive games are played in one market five times to reduce travel. In addition to the Seattle series, the Aces host the Indiana Fever on May 28 and 30, the New York Liberty on June 15 and 17 and the Washington Mystics on Aug. 15 and 17, and they visit Los Angeles on June 30 and July 2.

The series against New York will include a matchup against last year’s top overall pick Sabrina Ionescu. She will face an Aces team with three former overall No. 1s — Wilson, Plum and Jackie Young.

Las Vegas faces each team three times, except for the Atlanta Dream, whom they meet twice.

There will be a break for the Olympic Games from July 15 to Aug. 11. The season concludes Sept. 19 at the Phoenix Mercury, and the playoffs then follow.

