Aces’ star ruled out against Liberty with leg injury

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to the basket while her team shoots a free throw d ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to the basket while her team shoots a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2024 - 11:11 am
 

A’ja Wilson will miss her first game since 2019 when the Aces face the New York Liberty on Sunday at Barclays Center.

The 2023 WNBA Finals MVP was ruled out with a lower right-leg injury, the team said. Wilson arrived to the game with a walking boot on her right foot. Aces coach Becky Hammon said Sunday the boot was “very precautionary” and medical imaging of Wilson’s injury cleared her of long-term concerns.

Wilson will be reevaluated before the team’s next game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

“There’s never a good time for this, but she does get a couple days to get that ankle right and rest,” Hammon said.

Wilson’s injury occurred when she grabbed a defensive rebound and appeared to land on top of Brionna Jones in the final seconds of the Aces’ 72-67 win over the Sun on Friday.

Wilson was seen limping to the bench and free-throw line afterward.

The Aces are looking to prevent a season sweep Sunday, as they lost their previous two matchups with the Liberty.

Wilson’s absence could lead to the debut of center Queen Egbo, who the team signed to a seven-day contract Monday.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

