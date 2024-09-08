Aces’ star ruled out against Liberty with leg injury
The Aces will try to avoid a season sweep against the New York Liberty on Sunday without the help of their best player.
A’ja Wilson will miss her first game since 2019 when the Aces face the New York Liberty on Sunday at Barclays Center.
The 2023 WNBA Finals MVP was ruled out with a lower right-leg injury, the team said. Wilson arrived to the game with a walking boot on her right foot. Aces coach Becky Hammon said Sunday the boot was “very precautionary” and medical imaging of Wilson’s injury cleared her of long-term concerns.
Wilson will be reevaluated before the team’s next game against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.
“There’s never a good time for this, but she does get a couple days to get that ankle right and rest,” Hammon said.
Wilson’s injury occurred when she grabbed a defensive rebound and appeared to land on top of Brionna Jones in the final seconds of the Aces’ 72-67 win over the Sun on Friday.
Wilson was seen limping to the bench and free-throw line afterward.
The Aces are looking to prevent a season sweep Sunday, as they lost their previous two matchups with the Liberty.
Wilson’s absence could lead to the debut of center Queen Egbo, who the team signed to a seven-day contract Monday.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
