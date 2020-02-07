Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young invited to national 3-on-3 team qualifying

Aces guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are among 11 players selected to attend USA Basketball’s three-on-three’s Olympic qualifying team training camp, the organization announced Friday.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0), Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) cheer for their teammates in the fourth quarter during their WNBA game with the Dallas Wings on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jackie Young during the first training camp of the season at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives past Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) and Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson (13) in the first quarter during their WNBA game on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

They’ll practice on Feb. 12-13 at the Pullman Community Center in Chicago. USA Basketball will select four players from the group to play in the Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18-22 in Bengaluru, India.

Young debuted with the American national three-on-three team in October during the the World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar. Plum won a gold medal with the senior national five-on-five team at the FIBA World Cup in 2018 in the Canary Islands of Spain, and has been training again with the five-on-five team during the WNBA offseason alongside teammates A’ja Wilson and Kayla McBride.

The three-on-three format is debuting at the Olympics this July in Tokyo.

“This training camp is the next step towards earning a berth into the Olympic Games, so it is incredibly important,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in statement. “We know it will be a very competitive training camp, and the selection committee will have a difficult challenge to narrow down the rosters.”

USA Basketball’s senior national five-on-five team — including Plum, Wilson and McBride — will also participate in a mini-camp Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 in Chicago built around the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. They’ll have an open practice after the NBA All-Star teams at Wintrust Arena on Feb. 15 and are scheduled to attend the All-Star game on Feb. 16.

