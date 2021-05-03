New-look Aces lose to Los Angeles in scrimmage

The Aces lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in a closed-door scrimmage Sunday at Mandalay Bay. They were without projected starting point guard Chelsea Gray.

The Las Vegas Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks in a closed-door scrimmage at Mandalay Bay. Video courtesy of the Aces.

Aces wing Angel McCoughtry shoots a jumper in Sunday's scrimmage against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay. Photo courtesy of the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces have a veteran team, but it’s also a group of players still getting used to playing together.

Three potential starters weren’t on the team that advanced to the WNBA Finals last season, and scrimmages like Sunday’s 80-71 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks are especially important.

“We have a whole new team, so we’re getting them to understand how to play with each other,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “There’s not enough practice time, etc.”

The scrimmage at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay was closed to fans and the media. Both teams meet in a preseason game Saturday in Los Angeles that will be open to media only. That will be the Aces’ final tuneup before opening their season a week later at the defending champion Seattle Storm.

Laimbeer said he wished he had more exhibition games, but noted all teams are in that situation. Teams also aren’t allowed to use male players in practice — as is the custom — because of COVID-19 protocols, so playing the Sparks was the rare opportunity to go five-on-five.

The Aces were without projected starting point guard Chelsea Gray, who is in quarantine until later this week after returning Friday from overseas. Jackie Young ran the point against the Sparks.

Also on the floor were Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum, who didn’t play last season. Cambage opted out because of COVID concerns, and Plum had a torn Achilles tendon.

“Everything comes together eventually,” Aces wing Angel McCoughtry said. “These are the test runs that kind of get you through it. Get all the mistakes out now and be ready in a few weeks for the first games.”

Aces players have heard this offseason about how they are talented enough to win the league championship, and the timing of what Laimbeer called “a below-average situation” with the scrimmage could be beneficial.

They know the other teams won’t simply hand them the trophy.

“You have to play the games,” Laimbeer said. “There’s a long way to go.”

Laimbeer expects the beginning of the season to be like an extended preseason for the Aces and other teams.

What’s clear is the Aces have plenty of work to do before that trip to Seattle.

“I know the media and everybody is expecting us to be this super team because we look really, really good on paper,” said reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson, who scored a team-high 14 points. “But at the end of the day, we have to bring it within ourselves. That’s what makes the super team. You earn that. It doesn’t matter what we look like on paper. If we can’t produce on the court, then it’s nothing.”

