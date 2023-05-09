85°F
Athletics

A’s shift site of proposed stadium to Tropicana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 3:12 pm
 
Updated May 9, 2023 - 3:34 pm
The Tropicana hotel-casino is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfay ...
The Tropicana hotel-casino is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
An aerial view of potential A's stadium site where the Oakland Athletics have signed a binding ...
An aerial view of potential A's stadium site where the Oakland Athletics have signed a binding purchase agreement with Red Rock Resorts for 49 acres at Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue just west of the Strip is shown, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Oakland Athletics have shifted their Las Vegas stadium plans and have entered into an agreement with Bally’s Corp. to build a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark where the Tropicana now sits.

Plans call for the Tropicana to be demolished with the A’s set to build a partially retractable roof stadium on nine of the 35 acres of the south Strip site, a person with knowledge of the dealings told the Review-Journal Tuesday.

The move will lower the $500 million public funding ask the A’s were seeking tied to the Wild Wild West to $395 million. The A’s last month announced they had entered into a binding land agreement with Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts.

The deal includes Bally’s Corp. having an option to construct a hotel-casino on the remaining acreage, the source indicated.

The Tropicana is located at its namesake street and Las Vegas Boulevard, where 90,000 vehicles pass through the intersection daily, according to the company. There are also over 25,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

