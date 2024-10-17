Preliminary plans revealed for Bally’s hotel and casino near Athletics stadium

The Tropicana site will be rebuilt with the Athletics planned ballpark and Bally’s Corp. integrated resort in phases, according to preliminary plans submitted to Clark County.

Renderings depict the planned layout of the Athletics' ballpark and Bally's Corp. resort to be built on the 36-acre Tropicana Las Vegas site. (Courtesy: Clark County)

For the first time plans are providing a glimpse of how Bally’s Corp.’s planned integrated resort will be constructed around the Athletics’ Las Vegas Ballpark on the former Tropicana site.

The plan’s site renderings depict the $1.5 billion, 33,000 fan capacity ballpark located near the center-rear of the 35-acre site, with hotel towers planned for the northeast and southwest corners of the site and a 2,500-space parking garage on the southeast corner, according to plans submitted to Clark County. The rest of the site will feature a 90,000 square-foot casino, a combined 110,000 square feet of meeting space, several food, beverage and retail outlets, and a dayclub.

The ballpark will feature 30,000 seats and room for 3,000 standing room only spaces. There will also be 60,000 square feet of office space to support staff, which will require 100 of the available 2,500 onsite parking spaces.

With 30,000 fixed seats, the plans note that a game at the ballpark will be considered a sellout when 29,400 fans are in attendance, or when 98 percent of the stadium is full.

Each area will be built out in phases, with the ballpark and parking garage going upfirst, with portions of the integrated resort to be built out in three separate phases.

The plans note a sold-out event would need 5,370 parking spaces, with the 2,500 onsite spaces planned (100 spots reserved for office parking), it’s noted that over 4,400 offsite spaces will be needed, which includes 1,500 employees who will park offsite.

Of the 2,870 offsite spaces needed for event attendees (not including the 1,500 ballpark employees) it is estimated 9,328 fans will walk to the stadium from surrounding parking garages.

Between 10 nearby parking structures or parking lots, it is estimated that there are 43,920 spaces within walking or shuttle distance from the Tropicana site. Those parking areas include six MGM Resorts properties, the Showcase Mall, Planet Hollywood and UNLV-owned land.

Other travel options to and from the stadium include the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop, taxi and ride hailing services, Regional Transportation Commission transit, shuttle buses, limos and walking.

