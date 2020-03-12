Horse racing tracks shut doors to public, but races will go on

California horse racing tracks Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields and Aqueduct in New York will be immediately closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns.

California horse racing tracks Santa Anita Park and Golden Gate Fields and Aqueduct in New York will be immediately closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns, but licensed personnel will continue to conduct racing behind closed doors, it was announced Thursday.

The Stronach Group, which owns the California tracks, provided no estimate on when they would reopen to the public. It said wagering would continue to be available at the usual outlets for the duration.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will look forward to welcoming our fans and guests back again soon,” it said in a statement.

The New York Racing Association also issued a news release saying that it would conduct racing behind closed doors following an announcement Thursday by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banning gatherings of 500 or more people.

“We believe that the most prudent decision to protect the health and well-being of all involved in our sport is to conduct upcoming race dates without attendees,” said NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke. “NYRA will continue to actively monitor this evolving situation and make further adjustments as necessary in consultation and collaboration with the New York State Gaming Commission.”

