Nevada sportsbooks shatter state record for Super Bowl handle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2022 - 2:31 pm
 
Attendees wait for the the Super Bowl to begin at a watch party at the Westgate SuperBook on Su ...
Attendees wait for the the Super Bowl to begin at a watch party at the Westgate SuperBook on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI resulted in a record betting handle for Nevada sportsbooks.

The state’s 179 books took $179.8 million in wagers, shattering the previous mark of $158.3 million set in 2018 for Philadelphia’s 41-33 upset win over New England.

The books won $15.4 million on Sunday’s game for a hold (win) percentage of 8.6.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

