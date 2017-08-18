Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Texans’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
The Texans went 9-7 last season, won the AFC South and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Houston advanced to the postseason despite an anemic offense that averaged only 17.4 points per game and a defense that was missing J.J. Watt for all but three games.
Watt is healthy again to lead arguably the NFL’s best defense but the offense remains a question mark with a quarterback battle between Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson.
The Texans’ season win total is 8.5 and they’re plus-160 to make the playoffs.
2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*
Aug. 18: Houston Texans
Aug. 19: Chicago Bears
Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints
Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons
Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings
Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers
Aug. 25: Detroit Lions
Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers
Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers
Aug. 28: New York Giants
Aug. 29: Washington Redskins
Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys
Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks
Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles
Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals
Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders
Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills
Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 7: New England Patriots
Sept. 8: New York Jets
Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins
Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers
Sept. 11: Denver Broncos
*Schedule is subject to change
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.