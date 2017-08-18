Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans 2017 season preview

The Houston Texans’ 2017 season win total is 8.5 and they’re plus-160 to make the playoffs.

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Texans’ season in the eighth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

The Texans went 9-7 last season, won the AFC South and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Houston advanced to the postseason despite an anemic offense that averaged only 17.4 points per game and a defense that was missing J.J. Watt for all but three games.

Watt is healthy again to lead arguably the NFL’s best defense but the offense remains a question mark with a quarterback battle between Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson.

The Texans’ season win total is 8.5 and they’re plus-160 to make the playoffs.

