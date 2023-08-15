102°F
William Hill sportsbook launching new mobile betting app in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 1:29 pm
 
The logo on the William Hill sportsbook app. (Jim Barnes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The William Hill Nevada sportsbook app is migrating to Liberty, the most advanced sports wagering platform offered by Caesars Entertainment.

The app went offline Tuesday as customers are automatically migrated onto the new platform.

The Caesars Sportsbook Nevada app was upgraded onto the Liberty platform earlier this summer, and the company is executing a similar migration to the William Hill app, which will feature a similar look and feel to the Caesars app and provide more ways to wager, including same-game parlays.

Account access will be temporarily unavailable on mobile during the transition, including wagering, account history, depositing and withdrawing. All funds and open wagers will be fully maintained and unaffected by the transition. Updates will be shared with customers via email throughout the account migration.

Retail sportsbooks operated by William Hill in Nevada will remain open throughout the migration.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

