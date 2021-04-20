Las Vegas Bowl picks up new title sponsor

SRS Distribution replaces Mitsubishi Motors as the title sponsor of the game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium. There was no game last year because of COVID-19.

SRS Distribution signed a five-year deal to become the new title sponsor of the Las Vegas Bowl.

Mitsubishi Motors was the title sponsor in 2018 and 2019, and there was no game last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s game will be played at Allegiant Stadium for the first time, moving from Sam Boyd Stadium. It will be between teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences at a date to be announced. The Big Ten rotates with the Southeastern Conference as part of a six-year deal.

“We are truly excited to welcome SRS Distribution to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World,” bowl executive director John Saccenti said in a statement. “This creates an exciting relationship just as our game reaches new heights in its 30th year by moving into a new, state-of-the-art stadium and kicking off our matchup with three top conference brands that span across the nation.”

