3 takeaways from Knights win: Captain sparks Game 1 victory

The Golden Knights scored three first-period goals to defeat the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday.

DALLAS — The American Airlines Center crowd booed Mark Stone each time he touched the puck.

The first two times lasted around two seconds. The third time was much louder.

Stone scored a power-play goal 1:23 into his return to the Knights’ lineup, sparking a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the two teams’ first-round playoff series Monday. Game 2 is in Dallas on Wednesday.

“I guess they don’t like me,” Stone said.

Stone, playing in his first game since Feb. 20 after suffering a Grade 3 lacerated spleen, started a three-goal first period for the Knights that got the team’s Stanley Cup championship defense off on the right foot.

Right wing Jonathan Marchessault, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP, struck 7:04 after Stone. Center Tomas Hertl added a power-play goal 2:09 before the first intermission to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

“I thought we played the right way,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The start of the game was hectic. The two teams combined to score five goals on 19 shots in the first period.

There was almost another tally as well.

Defenseman Ryan Suter put the puck in the net for the Stars 7:06 into the first period and appeared to tie the game at 1-1. Coach Bruce Cassidy challenged the play and was successful when left wing Mason Marchment was deemed to be offside on the play after review.

Dallas instead had to wait to get on the board until captain Jamie Benn scored with 3:53 left in the first period to cut his team’s deficit to 2-1. Left wing Jason Robertson then answered Hertl’s goal with 1:31 left until the first intermission to put the Stars within a goal again.

Dallas never found an equalizer.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb scored his fourth career playoff goal 1:06 into the second period to stretch the Knights’ lead to 4-2. It was one of only seven shots for the team the final two periods. It didn’t matter.

The Knights played the same kind of strong defense in the second and third periods that they did on their way to a Stanley Cup championship last season.

Dallas got a third-period goal from Marchment to claw within 4-3 but got no closer. The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and tipped home-ice advantage in their favor.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Fourth line sets tone

The Knights’ fourth line was reunited Monday as left wing William Carrier played his first game since March 25 after recovering from an upper-body injury.

The group got off to a strong start.

Center Nicolas Roy, playing between Carrier and right wing Keegan Kolesar, drew a high-sticking penalty on the game’s first shift.

Stone scored on the subsequent power play for his fourth goal in his last two playoff games. He recorded a hat trick in the Knights’ Stanley Cup-clinching 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Final.

2. ‘Playoff Marchy’ strikes again

Marchessault came up with another huge postseason moment Monday.

His goal extended his playoff point streak to 11 games. He’s scored nine goals and seven assists in that stretch, which dates back to Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference Final against the Stars.

Marchessault didn’t score a goal until the Knights’ eighth playoff game last season. He didn’t waste time this year. His goal was his 35th in the playoffs for the Knights in 89 games.

3. Thompson settles down

Goaltender Logan Thompson stepped up when needed his first playoff start.

He made 27 saves and overcame a rough third goal to earn his first postseason win.

Thompson misplayed Marchment’s goal, which came from 60 feet away. That led to chants of “Logan” throughout the arena to try to get into the 27-year-old’s head.

Thompson didn’t compound his mistake. He stayed composed and helped the Knights see out the win.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Series schedule

Golden Knights lead 1-0

Game 1 — Knights 4, Stars 3

Game 2 — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., American Airlines Center (KMCC-34, ESPN)

Game 3 — Saturday, 7:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34, TBS, truTV)

Game 4 — Monday, TBD, T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34)

Game 5* — May 1, TBD, American Airlines Center (KMCC-34)

Game 6* — May 3, TBD, T-Mobile Arena (KMCC-34)

Game 7* — May 5, TBD, American Airlines Center (KMCC-34)

*If necessary