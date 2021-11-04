Blockbuster trade alters Golden Knights’ salary-cap future

The Golden Knights have won with depth throughout their history. Thursday’s move suggests the team may have to rely more on its stars in the future.

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, with a nasty public divorce reaching an eight-month finality on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. when the Sabres traded their ex-captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Jack Eichel era in Buffalo is over, with a nasty public divorce reaching an eight-month finality on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. when the Sabres traded their ex-captain and face of the franchise to the Vegas Golden Knights.(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61), left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrate the team's overtime win against the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

The Golden Knights could look down the Scotiabank Arena boards and get a glimpse of their potential future Tuesday.

No, Jack Eichel, who the Knights acquired in a blockbuster trade Thursday, was not staring back at them. But the team that most closely represents their future salary-cap situation was.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who defeated the Knights 4-0 Tuesday, have become infamous for their star-heavy approach to roster building. They have the most expensive quartet in the NHL in centers Auston Matthews ($11.64 million) and John Tavares ($11 million) and right wings Mitchell Marner ($10.9 million) and William Nylander ($6.96 million). Their combined $40.5 million costs is 49.69 percent of the league’s $81.5 million salary-cap limit.

The NHL’s second-most expensive quartet? It’s about to belong to the Knights in Jack Eichel ($10 million), Mark Stone ($9.5 million), Alex Pietrangelo ($8.8 million) and Max Pacioretty ($7 million) at $35.3 million (43.31 percent of the limit).

The acquisition of a true, No. 1 center in Eichel fills a massive hole for the franchise. It also creates other ones. The Knights have leaned on their depth in recent postseason runs, with right wing Alex Tuch’s size and speed terrorizing bottom-pair defensemen who were forced to match up with him.

Tuch is off to Buffalo in the Eichel trade so the team doesn’t have that luxury anymore. The Knights’ previous most expensive quartet, with center William Karlsson ($5.9 million) replacing Eichel, ranked 11th in the NHL at 38.28 percent of the salary cap. They had money more evenly distributed across the roster.

The Knights will have to win with their stars now. The Maple Leafs have shown that can be difficult. Their .614 points percentage is sixth in the NHL the last five seasons but they haven’t won a playoff series in five tries.

The Knights have shown far more mettle in winning seven playoff series the last four years, tied for the most in the NHL. They also don’t have to strip away their depth immediately.

Eichel, who needs surgery on a herniated disk in his neck, will not play for months and the team can get cap flexibility during that time by putting him on long-term injured reserve. Once he is ready to play, however, the Knights will have to clear approximately $10 million off their current roster to allow Eichel, Pacioretty and Stone (who also are on long-term injured reserve) to return.

More moves are coming.

First-round fallout

Knights rookie Peyton Krebs, who the team selected 17th overall in 2019, was part of the Eichel deal.

That means the first four first-round picks in franchise history were traded before they established themselves in the NHL. Center Nick Suzuki, 13th overall in 2017, was traded before the 2018-19 season for Pacioretty. Defenseman Erik Brannstrom, 15th overall in 2017, was sent to Ottawa for Stone at the 2019 trade deadline.

Center Cody Glass, sixth overall in 2017, was moved to Nashville this offseason for center Nolan Patrick. Glass played 66 games for the Knights, while Krebs appeared in 13 and Suzuki and Brannstrom never debuted.

The team didn’t have a first-round pick in 2018, so the remaining first-rounders in their system are Michigan right wing Brendan Brisson (29th overall in 2020) and Gatineau Olympiques center Zach Dean (30th overall in 2021).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.