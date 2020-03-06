65°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights continue to monitor coronavirus developments

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 7:12 pm
 

The Golden Knights said Thursday they are continuing their “normal operations” as COVID-19 continues to spread, but they are closely monitoring the situation and following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NHL.

“We advise our fans, program participants and staff to continue to employing the same precautions they do during cold and flu season, encourage them to stay home if they feel sick and frequently wash hands thoroughly as they would do to avoid communicable illness,” the Knights said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

