Golden Knights looking forward to playing at home again

The Golden Knights’ game against Carolina on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena was their first at home since Jan. 11, after eight road games, their bye week and the All-Star Game.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer addresses the media after morning skate before his first home game tonight with the team. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71) shoots the puck during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheer during a Vegas Golden Knights team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson (71), right, reaches for the puck against defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer during a press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer during a press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer during a press conference at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Max Pacioretty said between the NHL All-Star Game and the Golden Knights’ two four-game trips sandwiched around their bye week that he barely slept in his own bed for three weeks.

He and his teammates are happy that part of their schedule is over. The team skated at City National Arena on Saturday for the first time since Jan. 11 and was welcomed back with an energetic crowd.

Now the team needs to give those fans something to cheer for, as Saturday began a stretch in which they play five of six games at home.

“It feels like we’ve been gone forever,” center Paul Stastny said. “It’s good to be around the family, good to be here.”

The Knights haven’t been their best at home this season. Their 14-10-3 record at T-Mobile Arena entering Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes was the 18th-best home points percentage in the NHL (57.4). They were tied for fifth in home points percentage in 2017-18 and ranked eighth last season.

Getting closer to those numbers could put the team in the driver’s seat in the Pacific Division.

“It’s a great atmosphere. We love playing in front of the fans,” right wing Alex Tuch said. “We’d like to be better for them down the stretch, too.”

Karlsson update

Injured forward William Karlsson participated in the Knights’ morning skate Saturday, his first time skating with the team in almost a month. He did not play against the Hurricanes.

Karlsson has not played since Jan. 14 at Buffalo because of an upper-body injury. Coach Peter DeBoer said Karlsson could join the team for its game Tuesday at Minnesota if he is cleared after an X-ray Sunday.

“He’s getting close,” DeBoer said. “I think he’s taking some contact today. He’s got another X-ray tomorrow and then we’ll see. If that goes well, he’s probably really close.”

Karlsson has 10 goals and 34 points in 49 games. Before being injured, he played in 234 straight games and was the only player to appear in every game in Knights history.

Glass sent down

The Knights reassigned injured forward Cody Glass to the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Glass has been sidelined since Jan. 4 when he sustained a lower-body injury in the third period of the Knights’ victory over the St. Louis Blues. He has not returned to practice and was chewing up salary cap space ahead of the trade deadline.

The 20-year-old has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 37 games and did most of his best work on the power play.

He has yet to appear for the Chicago Wolves this season.

DeBoer on AHL possibility

DeBoer said he was happy to see the Knights purchase an AHL franchise Thursday with the intention of moving it to the Las Vegas Valley. His previous team, the San Jose Sharks, shared a rink and city with their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

The coach said it makes roster moves easier and also allows NHL and AHL coaches to trade information on prospects quickly.

“It’s a huge advantage,” DeBoer said. “When you’re calling a kid up to play in a game, his first NHL game, or he’s trying to make an impression and he’s flying across the country, it’s hard for those guys. They’re behind things, to begin with. This gives them a real chance to come in here fresh and ready and make an impact with the opportunity that they’re going to be given.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.