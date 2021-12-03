66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights star center skating again after neck surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2021 - 4:26 pm
Newly acquired Golden Knights center Jack Eichel talks with members of the media during a break ...
Newly acquired Golden Knights center Jack Eichel talks with members of the media during a break in a youth hockey clinic at the James Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel has started skating less than three weeks after he underwent surgery for a herniated disk in his neck.

A video of Eichel on the ice surfaced on Instagram from Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday and was reposted on the NHL’s official social media accounts.

The original Instagram post indicated Eichel was skating at an unidentified rink in North Carolina.

Eichel had artificial disk replacement surgery Nov. 12 in Denver and was expected to miss three to five months. Afterward, the Knights said Eichel’s doctor described the procedure as successful and without complications, and Eichel is expected to make a full recovery.

“I think whenever you have a surgery like this you definitely want to have goals and set things in place for when you think and when you want to try and return,” Eichel said last month. “But you have to be able to adjust. You kind of wait and see how things go. You hope for the best but prepare for the worst. In that case obviously I’m hoping that it’s a three-month recovery, and after three months if I’m ready, to get back to doing what I love.”

Eichel, 25, was acquired from Buffalo on Nov. 4 in a blockbuster trade for forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and two draft picks. He hasn’t played since being injured March 7 against the New York Islanders.

Buffalo wanted Eichel to undergo a fusion surgery for his herniated disk, and the sides feuded for months over his treatment leading up to the trade to the Knights.

Eichel scored 355 points (139 goals, 216 assists) in 375 games with Buffalo after he was selected No. 2 in the 2015 draft.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark
2
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
Graney: Home-run coaching hires for Raiders
3
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
Man accused of beating girlfriend, injecting her with heroin
4
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
Las Vegas teen died from cocaine overdose, coroner rules
5
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Woman hits $400K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) shoots on goal past Carolina Hurricanes left win ...
Alex Pietrangelo an iron man against Oilers
By / RJ

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo played 29:57 of the loss to Edmonton and was a key reason Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were held without a point.