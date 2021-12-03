Golden Knights star center skating again after neck surgery

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel has started skating less than three weeks after he underwent surgery for a herniated disk in his neck.

Newly acquired Golden Knights center Jack Eichel talks with members of the media during a break in a youth hockey clinic at the James Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

A video of Eichel on the ice surfaced on Instagram from Brandon Wong Hockey on Thursday and was reposted on the NHL’s official social media accounts.

The original Instagram post indicated Eichel was skating at an unidentified rink in North Carolina.

Eichel had artificial disk replacement surgery Nov. 12 in Denver and was expected to miss three to five months. Afterward, the Knights said Eichel’s doctor described the procedure as successful and without complications, and Eichel is expected to make a full recovery.

“I think whenever you have a surgery like this you definitely want to have goals and set things in place for when you think and when you want to try and return,” Eichel said last month. “But you have to be able to adjust. You kind of wait and see how things go. You hope for the best but prepare for the worst. In that case obviously I’m hoping that it’s a three-month recovery, and after three months if I’m ready, to get back to doing what I love.”

Eichel, 25, was acquired from Buffalo on Nov. 4 in a blockbuster trade for forwards Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and two draft picks. He hasn’t played since being injured March 7 against the New York Islanders.

Buffalo wanted Eichel to undergo a fusion surgery for his herniated disk, and the sides feuded for months over his treatment leading up to the trade to the Knights.

Eichel scored 355 points (139 goals, 216 assists) in 375 games with Buffalo after he was selected No. 2 in the 2015 draft.

