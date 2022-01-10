61°F
Jack Eichel nears return from surgery for Golden Knights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2022 - 2:46 pm
 
Newly acquired Golden Knights center Jack Eichel talks with members of the media during a break ...
Newly acquired Golden Knights center Jack Eichel talks with members of the media during a break in a youth hockey clinic at the James Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club in North Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Injured Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is expected to arrive in Las Vegas this week, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.

Eichel has been going through rehabilitation in North Carolina and is two months out from undergoing artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck. He has been on the ice skating for several weeks but is not cleared for contact.

Eichel is the first NHL player to have the surgery and was given a three- to five-month timeline for his return.

The three-time All-Star remains on injured reserve. It’s not certain whether Eichel will begin practicing with the Knights once he arrives or continue skating on his own.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

