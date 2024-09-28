Knights could have new shutdown line with Stone, Karlsson

They have yet to play a game, but the Golden Knights may have something brewing with a new line featuring captain Mark Stone and center William Karlsson.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) struggles at the net with Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) while Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) monitor the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) receives a high-five from Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) as Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23 )looks on after his goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It’s been some time since Mark Stone and William Karlsson skated together.

The last time was when the Golden Knights were in the Edmonton bubble during the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs because of the COVID pandemic. Karlsson centered the top line with the Knights’ captain and left wing Max Pacioretty.

That line didn’t generate enough offensively — 35 points between the three of them — before losing in the Western Conference Final to the Dallas Stars.

It also came at a time when it was uncertain whether Karlsson could ever return to elite offensive production.

Four years later, the two are skating together to open training camp with a chance to be the Knights’ most complete line come opening night Oct. 9.

“Really responsible guy,” Stone said. “Knows how to play the game of hockey.”

Replacing Stephenson

Through all the talk of the Knights’ training camp battles, one question went under the radar — who was going to replace Chandler Stephenson?

Not in terms of production, but who was going to be on Stone’s line?

Stone feels his best hockey is when someone has speed coming down the middle and breaks down a defense.

It’s why Stephenson was an ideal fit when the Knights acquired him from the Washington Capitals in December 2019. He was a fourth-line player at the time of the trade, but Stephenson and Stone clicked immediately when put together.

Stephenson became an All-Star while skating with Stone, scoring 237 points in 327 regular-season games. He and Stone combined for 44 playoff points during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Stephenson, once one of the league’s biggest bargains at $2.75 million per season, cashed out on that production with a seven-year, $43.75 million deal with the Seattle Kraken on July 1.

Karlsson didn’t immediately come to mind as a potential replacement. Coach Bruce Cassidy has liked Karlsson in the shutdown third-line role while producing quality offense. Last season, Karlsson had his first 30-goal and 60-point season since his 43-goal campaign in the inaugural year.

“He plays the game that I think coaches love the way he plays, and his linemates love to play with him,” Stone said. “He doesn’t cheat for offense, but he’s damn good when he gets his chances.”

Shutdown defense

The addition of Tomas Hertl in March wasn’t just the writing on the wall for Stephenson’s eventual departure. It opened the door for a new, perhaps elite, shutdown line.

Karlsson remains one of the best two-way centers in the league. He won a career-high 56.2 percent of his faceoffs last season, tops on the Knights, and was fifth on the team with 42 takeaways.

The leader in takeaways? Stone with 62 in 56 games.

Stone didn’t miss a game last season until he lacerated his spleen in February. He was on pace for the best offensive season of his career (53 points) and was making a case to be a Selke Trophy finalist for the third time.

“Everyone knows (Stone’s) a great two-way player,” Karlsson said. “He’s been like that for a long time. Hopefully we can take care of that aspect of the game.”

Offensively, Karlsson makes up for the speed that Stone needs. Much like Stephenson, Karlsson can impact the game from end to end once the Knights are in transition.

Karlsson’s goal-scoring resurgence also provides a dual threat that opponents need to account for. Karlsson’s 69 assists the past two seasons are third among Knights forwards — trailing only center Jack Eichel (76) and Stephenson (84).

Left wingman

There’s another part to this equation — the left wing role.

Expectations are high for Pavel Dorofeyev, so much that Cassidy feels the 23-year-old is ready to take on a top-six role and play with Karlsson and Stone.

One way to accelerate that process is putting him with not just two high-caliber defensive forwards, but two elite passers who will give Dorofeyev a chance to succeed offensively.

“You saw it last year. (Dorofeyev’s) real close to becoming that everyday goal scorer,” Stone said. “Now I think he’s going to take that next step to being an everyday producer.”

Karlsson said Dorofeyev has also gotten better in the defensive zone.

“He’s a mature player,” Karlsson said. “I’m excited to play with him.”

Karlsson did not skate with his new linemates in their preseason debut Friday, a 5-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club. He’s been held out with an undisclosed minor injury since Sept. 21.

“I’m not really worried about the chemistry of the line,” Stone said. “I think it’s more you build your own game. That’ll make the line go.”

