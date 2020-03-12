Knights try to focus on hockey as impact of coronavirus mounts

The Golden Knights are doing their best to focus on hockey as the coronavirus outbreak dominates conversations across the NHL and beyond.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer talks with Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) in the third period during their NHL hockey game with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Contrary to what some in Canada or elsewhere might believe, the Golden Knights have conducted plenty of practices with a smattering of fans in attendance.

But something about Wednesday morning’s workout in an eerily quiet City National Arena felt different.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury noticed it, as did forward Jonathan Marchessault and the other players who spoke to the media at a podium located in the team’s video room rather than in front of their lockers.

“Yeah, it did feel empty,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I didn’t see the flag waving. It was weird. In the other places I’ve been, I’m not used to having fans in the building, but it’s amazing how quickly you get used to that crowd here at the practices. It’s kind of nice, so I did miss it this morning.”

The Knights traveled to St. Paul, Minnesota, doing their best to focus on hockey as the coronavirus outbreak dominates conversations across the NHL and beyond.

Thursday’s game against the Wild is expected to take place with fans in the building at Xcel Energy Center, though that’s not the case elsewhere.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced their remaining home games will be played with no fans in attendance to comply with the governor’s order prohibiting mass gatherings in Ohio.

The San Jose Sharks made a similar decision to close SAP Center to the general public for its three home games this month.

Also, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely Wednesday. And the Seattle Mariners will relocate their season-opening series this month to an undetermined location.

College athletics, Major League Soccer and other events around the world also have been affected.

“It’s not great because the sport is big because of the fans,” Marchessault said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s out of our control. We’ve got to do what’s best for the population.”

The Knights do not play again at T-Mobile Arena until Tuesday, and the team has not announced any changes in place for the game, though it continues to monitor the league-wide response. Any cancellation of games must come from the league.

City National Arena is not an option for games, as it does not meet minimum NHL standards and is not equipped for hockey operations staff or broadcasts.

Ticket holders not wishing to attend any of the Knights’ four remaining home games will not be issued a refund but are permitted to sell their tickets on the secondary market, according to team president Kerry Bubolz.

“Everybody’s talking about it, thinking about it,” Fleury said. “I feel like that’s a good part about our sport is we’re close to the fans. It feels like we’re all in this together as a team. It is what it is. It’s unfortunate, but it’s for everybody’s wellness.”

Should the Knights follow suit and close the doors to T-Mobile Arena except for club personnel, NHL officials, media and essential arena staff, it would have a significant economic impact.

In addition to lost revenue from tickets, parking and concessions, employees at T-Mobile Arena could be affected in the form of lost wages.

There are also leaguewide ramifications to playing games without fans, as revenue could fail to meet projections.

If that occurs, the escrow being withheld from players’ salaries would be used to make up the difference and probably would lower the salary cap for next season.

“There’s a lot smarter people than me on all these topics that are looking into this, and whatever they tell us to do, we’re going to support 1,000 percent,” DeBoer said.

The idea of playing in an empty arena certainly didn’t appeal to any of the four players who spoke Wednesday.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt said he played a game in the American Hockey League at a neutral site and called it a “different deal.”

DeBoer cautiously compared the anxiety of being away from family during the outbreak to experiencing hurricane warnings while he was coaching in Florida.

“It’s not the same situation, but there’s definitely some trepidation on everybody’s part on what’s going to happen and what the ramifications are,” DeBoer said. “That’s human nature.”

Players have already started limiting their contact with fans based on a recommendation from the league. Like most teams, the Knights fly on a charter plane and do not travel through airports with the general population, which limits their exposure.

“We’re supportive of what’s been recommended and whatnot, but it’s difficult not seeing kids around. It’s always fun to see them buzzing around at practice,” Schmidt said. “This is a little bit different. But you’ve got to take any precautions necessary right now, and that’s just the reality of the world we live in right now.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.