63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

NHL delays decision until Thursday whether to suspend season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 7:25 pm
 

The NHL delayed its decision whether to suspend its season due to the coronavirus pandemic and will announce its plans Thursday.

The league released a statement saying it “is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday).”

The Golden Knights are in Minnesota, a team spokesperson confirmed, and are scheduled to play the Wild on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

There is precedent for an NHL postseason cancellation. The Stanley Cup was not awarded in 1919 because of the Spanish influenza epidemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
3
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
4
Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves
Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves
5
Caesars outlines coronavirus-related actions for guests, employees
Caesars outlines coronavirus-related actions for guests, employees
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST