NHL delays decision until Thursday whether to suspend season

The NHL delayed its decision whether to suspend its season due to the coronavirus pandemic and will announce its plans Thursday.

Fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The league released a statement saying it “is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday).”

The Golden Knights are in Minnesota, a team spokesperson confirmed, and are scheduled to play the Wild on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

There is precedent for an NHL postseason cancellation. The Stanley Cup was not awarded in 1919 because of the Spanish influenza epidemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

