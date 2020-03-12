NHL recommends teams stop skates, practices, meetings Thursday

The NHL asked teams to not conduct morning skates, practices or meetings Thursday while the league figures out its next steps in regards to the coronavirus.

The NHL has recommended that teams not conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings Thursday as the league figures out how it will proceed regarding COVID-19.

It was unclear immediately whether the Golden Knights would still skate at 11:30 a.m. in Minnesota as scheduled. The team’s scheduled opponent Thursday, the Wild, called off its morning skate.

The news comes a day after the NBA suspended its season because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL Board of Governors is expected to have a conference call Thursday to discuss further action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.