54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

NHL recommends teams stop skates, practices, meetings Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 7:42 am
 

The NHL has recommended that teams not conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings Thursday as the league figures out how it will proceed regarding COVID-19.

It was unclear immediately whether the Golden Knights would still skate at 11:30 a.m. in Minnesota as scheduled. The team’s scheduled opponent Thursday, the Wild, called off its morning skate.

The news comes a day after the NBA suspended its season because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL Board of Governors is expected to have a conference call Thursday to discuss further action.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
3
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
4
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
5
Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas
Mayor Goodman says media are ‘destroying’ Las Vegas
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST