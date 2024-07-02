Relive Jonathan Marchessault’s top 5 moments with the Knights

Jonathan Marchessault accomplished a lot in his seven seasons with the Golden Knights. Here are five moments fans will remember forever.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault hold the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Seven years is a long time in the sports world. There’s so many opportunities to create moments and memories.

Jonathan Marchessault was at the forefront of many of those for Golden Knights fans since being picked in the 2017 expansion draft.

The 33-year-old right wing went from an undersized, undrafted goal scorer to one of the most important players in Knights’ history.

Marchessault is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (192), points (417) and games played (514). He experienced every high and low the Knights have gone through in their seven seasons of existence.

But his time with the team is over. Marchessault agreed to terms on a five-year, $27.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators on Monday.

“I’ve been part of the group of guys that started this. It’s the most proud thing I’ve done in my life professionally, for sure,” Marchessault said May 7. “I’m just happy to be a Golden Knight and I want to be one the rest of my life.”

Marchessault helped build an impressive culture during his time with the Knights.

He was a vocal leader even though he didn’t regularly wear a letter on his sweater. He chirped his teammates during practice and made it enjoyable for them to come to the rink every day.

That fun-loving nature is just one reason why Marchessault was a fan favorite in Las Vegas.

“He’s meant a lot to me,” captain Mark Stone said. “I’ve been sitting beside him for the last few years and he brings a smile to my face every single day.”

Marchessault’s departure makes now a good time to reflect on his Knights’ tenure. Here are his five best moments with the team:

1. First goal

It took Marchessault four games to get on the board with the Knights.

His first goal in the team’s inaugural season came in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 13, 2017. He fired a one-timer into the net off a feed from linemate Reilly Smith.

How far have the Knights come since then? The three other Knights skaters on the ice were center Oscar Lindberg and defensemen Luca Sbisa and Colin Miller.

The Knights lost the game 6-3, suffering the first regular-season loss in franchise history after starting the year 3-0-0.

2. The 2018 Western Conference Final

The legend of “Playoff Marchy” took off in 2018. He stepped up when his team needed him in the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Knights lost 4-2 in Game 1. Marchessault scored twice in a 3-1 win in Game 2 to even the series.

He delivered an encore in Game 3, striking twice more to put the Knights ahead in the series 2-1. They won the next two games as well to advance to the Stanley Cup Final their inaugural season.

Marchessault scored 21 points in 20 games that playoff run, one behind Smith for the team lead.

3. Crushing Colorado

The Knights’ second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche in 2021 is one of the most memorable ones in franchise history.

Marchessault is a key reason why.

The Knights — who lost the Presidents’ Trophy to the Avalanche on a tiebreaker that season — lost the first two games of the series in Denver. They trailed 2-1 in the third period of Game 3 and their hopes appeared to be hanging by a thread.

Marchessault rescued the Knights by scoring from below the goal line to tie things up with 5:18 remaining in regulation. Left wing Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal 45 seconds later to make it a 2-1 series.

Marchessault was even better in Game 4. He recorded his first postseason hat trick to even the series 2-2. The Knights won the next two games as well to eliminate the Avalanche and reach the NHL semifinals.

4. The 40th goal

Marchessault almost never sees the ice when the Knights are short-handed. He isn’t always first over the boards when the opposing team pulls its goaltender, either.

He somehow still found himself on the ice in the latter situation March 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Wild pulled their goaltender in overtime since they needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Marchessault got the puck and did what he does best. He fired it from 126 feet away and scored to give the Knights a 2-1 win. The play gave him 40 goals in a single season for the first time in his career.

It was also his second overtime winner in six days after he scored to beat the St. Louis Blues on March 25.

“The past year, I think most of the things my team needs right now is me scoring goals,” Marchessault said during the season. “I just embrace my role and help my team win a hockey game.”

5. The Conn Smythe

Nothing surpasses what Marchessault did during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup.

He didn’t score the first seven games of the playoffs and recorded only two assists in that span. He was still trying to get going when the Knights played Game 3 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on May 8, 2023.

Marchessault took off that night and didn’t look back.

He scored twice in Game 3 in a 5-1 Knights win. He finished with a league-leading 13 goals in the team’s final 15 playoff games. Four of those came in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, the team that made Marchessault available in the expansion draft.

He finished with 25 points in the postseason, second-most in the NHL behind center Jack Eichel, to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP.

It was fitting that one of the six remaining Original Misfits was one of the primary reasons the Knights made owner Bill Foley’s “Cup in six” prediction come true.

“If you look around the league, not many guys have played seven years in the same spot,” Marchessault said. “It’s pretty satisfying to be in that situation that I’ve been able to give stability to my family for seven years. So, I’m pretty happy about that.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.